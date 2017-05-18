UPDATE: Judge Grants Continuance for Lena Lunsford's Trial

Lena Lunsford, accused of killing her daughter who went missing in 2011, appeared in Lewis County Circuit Court Thursday.

Lena Lunsford is accused of hitting Aliayah Lunsford in the head with a solid, handheld object, which caused her death on or about September 24, 2011 inside their home.

Lena Lunsford's attorney, Tom Dyer, filed a motion to continue the trial, and a judge granted the motion. The trial was originally set to begin in June but will now begin with jury selection on October 12.

Dyer also said he plans to ask for a change of venue for Lena Lunsford's trial.

In November 2016, Lena Lunsford was arrested in Florida and was later indicted in Lewis County. She was indicted on charges of murder of a child by parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person, by refusal or failure to provide necessities; one count of death of a child by parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person, by child abuse; one count of child abuse resulting in injury; and one count of concealment of a deceased, human body.

Witnesses in the home said Aliayah Lunsford fell to the ground immediately after she was hit, according to court documents.

Lewis County Deputies said Lena Lunsford did not initially provide help or medical assistance to Aliayah Lunsford, who was "visibly suffering from the trauma." Lena Lunsford would not let anyone in the home help the child or call 911, deputies said.

Aliayah Lunsford died within hours of the incident, deputies said.

Lena Lunsford made up a story about what happened, destroyed evidence, hid Aliayah Lunsford's body, and instructed witnesses to conceal the truth, according to court documents.

Investigators have not shared any further information on the location of Aliayah Lunsford's body.