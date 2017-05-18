2 People Injured in Clarksburg Vehicle Collision

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle collision that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, under the Route 50 bridge near the West Pike Street exit, according to Harrison-Taylor 911 officials.

Harrison County EMS took two people to United Hospital Center. No word on their names or conditions at this time.

Route 19 was shut down in both directions around the time of the collision.