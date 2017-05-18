One Person has Died after an Accident in Taylor County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

One Person has Died after an Accident in Taylor County

By Noelle Lane
Emergency crews were called to a fatal accident early Thursday morning in Taylor County.

According to 911 Officials the accident happened just after 3 am on Country Club Road in Grafton.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, and Taylor County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.

Taylor County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation. 

