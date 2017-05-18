1 Person Dead After Accident in Taylor County

One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning in Taylor County.



911 officials said it happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Country Club Road/Route 310 in Grafton.



There is no word right now on what caused the accident or the name of the victim.

The Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, and Taylor County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.



The Taylor County Sheriff's Department is investigating.