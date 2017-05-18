1 Person Dead After Accident in Taylor County

One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning in Taylor County.
911 officials said it happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Country Club Road/Route 310 in Grafton.
There is no word right now on what caused the accident or the name of the victim.
The Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, and Taylor County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.