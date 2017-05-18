Fairmont Senior's Justin Lee Signs With Salem

A two-time state champ at Fairmont Sr., Justin Lee hopes he's not done winning.

Lee signed a letter of intent with Salem International Wednesday, and will join a team that went 2-24 last year. Lee wants to help the Tigers rebuild.

"I hope to teach them what I know, which is winning," said Lee. "I don't like to lose. I'm not one of those people that are okay with losing. I will do whatever it takes to win a game. If i can bring that attitude there and the other guys bring that attitude, we want to win, then the program is going to get completely changed around in no time."