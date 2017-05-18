Fairmont Senior's Justin Lee Signs With Salem

A two-time state champ at Fairmont Sr., Justin Lee hopes he's not done winning.
Lee signed a letter of intent with Salem International Wednesday, and will join a team that went 2-24 last year. Lee wants to help the Tigers rebuild.
"I hope to teach them what I know, which is winning," said Lee. "I don't like to lose. I'm not one of those people that are okay with losing. I will do whatever it takes to win a game. If i can bring that attitude there and the other guys bring that attitude, we want to win, then the program is going to get completely changed around in no time."
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.