West Virginia State Police Search For Missing Fairmont Woman

A Fairmont woman has been reported missing, according to West Virginia State Police.

Kara Jeffrey, 21, is an Asian female with an athletic build. She stands about 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in Huntington where she visited a friend on May 1.

State police said she does not own a vehicle and may be in the company of a black male in the picture attached. Jeffrey's iPhone has been inactive since May 1 believe she is in extreme danger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Isaac Harmon at (304) 290-4002 or Sgt. Sally Hatten at (304) 633-6261.