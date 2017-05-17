UPDATE: Woman Missing Out of Fairmont Possibly in Extreme Danger

A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.

Kara Jeffrey, 21, is of Asian descent with an athletic build, police said. She stands about 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds. Jeffrey was last seen in Huntington, where she visited a friend on May 1.

According to a Facebook post by Jeffrey's parents, they last communicated with Jeffrey on May 1 when they received text messages from her stating that she was planning to move back to Huntington from Fairmont. Police said Jeffrey's iPhone has been inactive since those texts were sent on May 1.

Police said Jeffrey does not own a vehicle and may be in the company of the man pictured, who is unidentified at this time.

In February, Jeffrey was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police said they found cocaine, a loaded assault rifle, and other drug paraphernalia in her apartment. Police were led to Jeffrey after the unidentified man wrecked her vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said.

When police asked Jeffrey about her involvement with the man, she said the man had been living with her for some time and that they had an intimate relationship. However, Jeffrey denied knowledge of any drug paraphernalia or drug sales performed in her home by her boyfriend.

At the time of her arrest, Jeffrey also deleted all text messages on her phone, said she was not aware of her boyfriend's age or telephone number, and admitted to using marijuana, which police said led them to believe she was conspiring with the man to sell drugs.

Police have been working to identify the man since February and are unsure of his identity at this time. The man allegedly has used the alias "Jeff Cooper."

Anyone with information on Jeffrey's whereabouts is asked to call Corporal Isaac Harmon at (304) 290-4002 or Sergeant Sally Hatten at (304) 633-6261.