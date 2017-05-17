Flags For Heroes Program Recognizes Community Leaders

Dozens of American flags now line Morgantown streets thanks to a new initiative.

Cheat Lake Rotary Club's 'Flags for Heroes' program is meant to recognize community leaders.

The program allows community members to sponsor a flag in appreciation of a military or non-military hero in their life.

Jordan Feather, committee chair, said he wants people to be proud of their city when they see the flags.

"Pride for our community, definitely the folks who have served our country and this area but also the community spirit to really feel good about Morgantown and the people of Morgantown," he said. "That's what makes this community so good."

To learn more about how you can sponsor a flag visit the Rotary Club website, here.