Wreaths Across America Fundraiser in Morgantown

On Thursday a Wreaths Across America Fundraiser will take place in Morgantown.

The event is put on by the Daughters of the American Revolution in partnership with other local organizations including the Morgantown Elks.

Funds raised will go towards putting wreaths at the grave sites of veterans at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Morgantown.

Brenda Shinkovich, event organizer, said the event is meant to show honor and respect.

"Every fallen veteran needs a wreath, it's a matter of respect and honor and we can't do enough for our fallen military," she said. "This is just a very small part that the daughters want to do to honor them."

The event is open to the public and includes a silent and live auction both with big ticket items.

When: Thursday, 5/18, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Where: Morgantown Elks Lodge #411, 1138 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505