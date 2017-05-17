Morgantown Community To Observe Gene Vance Jr. Day

Memorial Day is just around the corner and that means many of us will take time to remember fallen soldiers.

One of the soldiers many Morgantown community members will have in mind is Gene Vance Jr.

Vance, a West Virginian and military hero, was the first National Guardsman killed in direct action since the conflict in Vietnam.

Now he and other US soldiers are remembered each year on Gene Vance Jr. day.

Michael Minc, Gene Vance Jr. Foundation founder and chairman, said we should remember our veterans every day.

"That's what I'd like people to take away every single day. While we live in this great land, the freedoms that we usually would take for granted are something that come at a very high cost, the cost of human life," Minc said.

The Tribute to Heroes wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Public Safety Plaza in Morgantown at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.