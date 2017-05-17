Honda Athlete of the Week: Tygarts Valley's Rece Wamsley

Even in the most unusual of situations, Tygarts Valley baseball has persevered this season. Head coach James Markley says it's all thanks to the leadership of senior pitcher Rece Wamsley.

"He's a real leader out there," said Markley. "He's carried us as far as his pitching, and he's a real hitter, too. He's a real performer out there."

Next season, Rece Wamsley will join the Fairmont State baseball team. Right now, he and his Tygarts Valley teammates are facing the biggest game of their careers.

The Bulldogs forced a winner-take-all sectional championship game after they defeated Notre Dame 13-10 in extra innings Wednesday night. That game began Tuesday night, and was suspended in the seventh inning after a lighting malfunction.

Markley says the Bulldogs are in position to win a sectional title over the Irish because of Wamsley's pitching.

"He really knows how to mix his pitches well," said Markley. "He beats the strike zone up. He does a great job out there. He's had a lot of shutouts this year against good teams."