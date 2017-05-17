DNR Boat Ramps at Palatine Park Still Under Construction

Construction continues on new boat ramps at Palatine Park in Fairmont, despite several setbacks.

A ribbon cutting with the Division of Natural Resources was held last August and completion was expected by last December.

Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott said he has asked why the project is delayed, but has not received an answer. Elliott said it needs to be ready for the Bass Pro Tournament in June.

"I hate to see it cut this close. It wasn't supposed to be this way, but as long as we get it opened up by June 3 for the grand opening we'll all be happy," he said.

The project costs about $1.5 million and will include a three lane boat ramp with a paved area for parking.