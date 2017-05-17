Restaurant Road Trip: Cantoni's Pizza

A pizza shop in Fairmont is staying true to its roots.

"Italian food is in the family name," said Jason Cantoni, Co-Owner of Cantoni's Pizza.

That family name is Cantoni's. Open for seven years in Fairmont, the family has also owned locations in Morgantown and Columbus, Ohio. Now just focusing on their shop on Fairmont Avenue, Cantoni said they are priding themselves on authentic Italian flavor, right down to their sauce.

"The recipe comes from Brescia, Italy and that's where my family is from. So that's where it all originated," he said.

It makes sense that customers come for their signature item.

"The most popular is obviously the pizzas," Cantoni said.

Whether it's pepperoni and fresh, local vegetables or a variety of their white pizza, the model is the same.

"Everybody loves that thin crust, Italian-style pizza. It's very authentic, very Italian," Cantoni explained.

Cantoni's is more than that, though.

"We have wings, appetizers, salads, and they're all fresh made-to-order," Cantoni said.

Pizzas and calzones go for about $10. Customers say you pretty much cannot go wrong.

"Definitely the white pizza with chicken and tomato, that's my favorite. I also love their chicken subs and chicken salads," said customer Jason Davis.

Being located in Marion County, the restaurant has a certain standard to live up to.

"Because of the number of Italians in this community, it's great that we focus on Italian food," Cantoni said.

Customers recognize that thin-style pizza when they see it, too.

"It's a very similar tasting pizza to Jersey. People will actually say 'Are you from New Jersey? Are you from New York?' and that's actually a great compliment because that's what they love," Cantoni said.

Cantoni added that in addition to family-size portions, it is the family atmosphere that sets them apart.



"We love the people in Fairmont. They've just given us such good support and a lot of good feedback over the past seven years that we've been here," he said.

Cantoni's Pizza is located at 1116 Fairmont Avenue and is open Monday - Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Friday - Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Carry-out and dine-in options are available.