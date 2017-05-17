Philippi's Blue and Gray Reunion Seeking Quilters

The Blue and Gray Reunion in Philippi is fast approaching and this year’s reunion will be filled with a number of activities.

Confederate and Union troops will be camped out and weekend activities include artillery demonstrations, a grand parade, a Civil War ball, a quilt show at The Market Place, and much more.

“We’ve had a quilt show for a number of years,” said committee volunteer, Karen Larry. “We bring in quilts from people who are willing to showcase their quilts and then there will be a people’s choice. We really depend upon volunteers, whether it’s a volunteer that will help conduct the events in the weekend or participate.”

The Blue and Gray Reunion Committee is seeking volunteers to help with events and volunteers to participate in the quilting and craft shows.

For a full schedule of events and information on how to get involved, visit the Blue and Gray Reunion website and Facebook page.