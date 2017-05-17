Student Leadership Conference Returns to Jackson Mill

WVU Jackson's Mill hosted the annual West Virginia Student Leadership Conference this week.

The conference brings together students from college campuses around the state to learn leadership skills, and empower them to take them back to their campuses and share them there.

Organizers say the lessons learned here can be transferred into the business world, too.

"They're learning how to work with other people to bring about positive outcomes, so communication skills, collaboration skills, becoming more aware of themselves and their personal values, and how to translate that awareness into action," said organizer Thomas Segar, who works with students at Shepherd University.

The three day conference wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.