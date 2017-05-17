Philip Barbour High School Celebrates Student Achievement

Philip Barbour High School seniors and juniors filled the gymnasium Wednesday to celebrate student achievement.

Seniors were awarded local and collegiate scholarships for everything from academic achievements to military service awards.

Principal Ronald Keener was happy to be celebrating with students and eager to give his award.

“We are here to honor students who have excelled in academics, test scores, and other areas, even character awards,” said Principal Keener. “I’ve got a very special award today to give out, the Principal’s Award which deals with student leadership, character, and academics.”

College representatives from Alderson-Broaddus University, Davis & Elkins College, Fairmont State University, and others attended the event to hand out scholarship awards to students and congratulate them on excelling.