Mobile Veterans Memorial Wall Arrives in Buckhannon

For the first time this year, the West Virginia chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America has set up its mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall. This year, it's starting the tour in Buckhannon. The traveling installation started only a few years ago, when members were trying to find a way to honor those veterans.

"A bunch of guys got together talking, and said, you know, we ought to come up with something. So to make a long story short after about six months of deliberating between us, we came up with this idea of having a mobile wall," said Rod Farley, who helped to organize the wall's setup in Buckhannon.

Within a year, the money was raised, and the mobile wall became a reality. The wall contains the name of West Virginia veterans who died before ever making it back to American soil. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders escorted the wall to the Poling St. Clair Funeral Home parking lot. They said escorting the wall to its new location is the least they can do.

"It's so the Vietnam veterans are not forgotten. It was a hard time, a sad time, for our veterans. They went in as boys and got a rude awakening, and we just don't want their memories ever forgot," said rid Captain Roger Rush.

The wall travels around the state each year, and includes POW-MIA soldiers. Farley said the wall never crosses state lines, and the people it honors are kept in the memory of people around the state.

"They are proud of their veterans from World War I all the way up to Iraq Afghanistan and the present. So we're just more than happy, in fact, I get chills just taking our wall to different places within the state," Farley said.

The wall will make 16 stops around West Virginia this year.