Crews Fight House Fire in Doddridge County

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Doddridge County.

According to Doddridge/Ritchie County 911 officials, the call came in at about noon.

The house is about four miles from Route 50, on Big Flint Road, 911 officials said.

The Salem, Smithburg, McClellan District, and Shirley Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene, along with the Doddridge County Ambulance Authority.