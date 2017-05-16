Local Veterans Travel to Pirates Game

Being America's favorite pastime, baseball, is a game loved by all different types of people. Including our nation's veterans.

On Tuesday evening, Operation Welcome Home in partnership with the West Virginia Elks Association along with other area organizations sent local veterans to a Pirates game at PNC Park.

The event brought together 150 veterans of all ages.

Brett Simpson, Operation Welcome Home program manager, said it's important to host recreational activities for the veterans.

"Our main focus is job placement for veterans but we realize that there's more than just jobs," he said. "There's a healthy balance between jobs and recreation and family life so we try to incorporate events such as this."

This is the fourth year the event has taken place.