Sixth Annual Community Conversation Discusses Youth Drug Prevention

The sixth annual Community Conversation was hosted Tuesday night by the Harrison County Prevention Partnership at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Speakers at the Community Conversation aim to help teens and their families to open up and develop a discussion with youth about drugs.

Counselors and other representatives were on hand to speak about how to best reach kids in the efforts to prevent drug use.

“The communication is probably the biggest thing. Just talking about day in and day out what they’re seeing in school, what they’re seeing out there on the street. If you keep the information to yourself its not doing you any good,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Supervisor, Daniel Mavromatis.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said the community at large is an extension of law enforcement, if you see anything suspicious you can report it to the DEA’s office in Clarksburg at 304-623-3700, or your local law enforcement agency.