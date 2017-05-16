HealthNet and EMS Take Special Precautions for Bariatric Patients

“No matter the size, the age, anything from birth until geriatrics, we can care for in the same fashion,” said Flight Nurse Chris Schrader with HealthNet Aeromedical Services Base 1 in Morgantown.

But for HealthNet special precautions must be taken to ensure the safety of the patients and the crew.

While most aircraft can carry patients up to 400 pounds, the aircraft at Base 1 can carry up to 650 pounds. In order to keep a safe weight to fly it may have to carry less fuel.

“About two hours of fuel on a normal day, so if we have to fly and hour to get somebody that will give us an hour of fuel to fly back,” Schrader explained. “We can get fuel wherever we go in an airport. That’s where the biggest compromise is. You have to maybe only take an hour and a half worth of fuel.”

The crew says if that amount of fuel isn’t enough for a trip, it will never fly and risk the safety of themselves or most importantly the patient.

HealthNet also has stretchers that accommodate greater weight.

While the crew from Base 1 is on trips out of the area for these patients HealthNet’s other aircraft cover the area.

“Everyone still has the availability of a helicopter when they need it,” Schrader said. “It just might take us a little longer to get there for planning purposes for fuel and fuel stops.”

If it’s not safe to transport a patient by air, a bariatric ambulance is used, it could take longer to get the patient needed care.

“I have dealt with bariatric ambulances that have specialized stretchers that are a lot wider that can accommodate up to a thousand pounds,” said Flight Paramedic Justin Koper at Base 1. “Some of those bariatric ambulances also have ramps and wenches so that way the providers don’t even have to lift the patient into the ambulances themselves, which is a lot better for the patient and the providers.”

Koper added this is important because back injuries are the number one cause for people leaving the EMS field.

While HealthNet and many hospitals and healthcare providers can take bariatric patients, HealthNet still sees facilities in the state unable to invest in the equipment.

“We do see that in some of the smaller outside facilities that may have to improvise,” Koper said. “Whether it be two beds next to each other for a larger patient width wise or things like that. Some hospitals have invested the money into that and other hospital just have to make due with what they have.”