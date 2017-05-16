Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department Starts New Program

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department is starting a new program to reduce harm.

The health department said the harm reduction program is in place to provide resources to people who need them while protecting the public.

The program provides education and counseling and a syringe exchange system.

"So its an opportunity to and always reduce harm to the intervenous drug user. In conjunction, we hope that the disease that is being spread through the sharing of needles will be diminished. We will also get potentially dirty needles off the street," said Joseph Bundy, director.

Harrison County joins Kanawha and Cabell counties in implementing a needle exchange program.