Harrison-Taylor 911 Center Starts Accepting Bids For New Facility

The new Harrison-Taylor 911 building is one step closer in the construction process.



Right now the Harrison County 911 Center is part of the Public Safety Complex in Nutter Fort.

After months of planning, the center is set to take project bids Wednesday during Harrison County Commission.

The architect for the project is WYK Associates.

Management with WYK said multiple contractors came to the pre-bidding meeting.

The 911 director said the new facility will be built at a critical time.

"So this gives us the ability to move into more equipment, up staff when things get busy, work on positions when we need to do updates or upgrades," said Paul Bump, Harrison-Taylor 911 director.