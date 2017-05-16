Healthy Harrison Launches New Website

Websites can connect people to places and ideas and one organization is using its website to promote health and wellness.

Healthy Harrison recently unveiled its website to inform and inspire people toward a healthier life.

The WVU Health Science Department, along with United Hospital Center, helped launch the site.

Officials said the new website has local appeal and uses the stories of Harrison County residents to tell a bigger story.

"It's a project that we at WVU and UHC are very interested in because a lot of the lessons learned and a lot of the activities that are highlighted with the website we see as useful for the entire state and can be used as framework for the entire state," said Dr. Bill Ramsey, WVU Health Science Department.



Healthy Harrison officials said they hope people use the website to help them with issues of the mind and body.