West Virginia State Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Morgantown Monday, May 15.

The accident happened at approximately 11:47 a.m. along Blue Horizon Drive near the intersection with Guston Run Road, police reported.

The pedestrian was struck in the roadway and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to police. The pedestrian's name, condition or cause of accident have not been released at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we follow this developing story.