Marion County Rescue Squad Purchases Automated CPR Machines

Members of the Marion County Rescue Squad now have state of the art technology to increase chances of survival for cardiac arrest patients.



"Automated CPR is like the wave of the future," said Tim Curry, Marion County Rescue Squad Training Officer.

The future is now at the rescue squad. With the help of Zoll's Auto Pulse, CPR is now much easier. Traditionally, hand compressions do not have a very high success rate.



"Right now you have about a four percent chance of survival in out of hospital cardiac arrest so this can improve that and help increase patients' chances of survival," Curry said.

The Auto Pulse can produce about 62 percent incidents of ROSC, or Return of Spontaneous Circulation. Not only does it give patients a better chance of survival, but it gives paramedics a break, too.



"When you're doing manual CPR, it's a whole upper body workout, chest, arms back, because you have to be able to push hard and fast down on the chest. so with this machine, it's a machine, it doesn't get tired so it's going to be able to do effective compressions as long as the battery life lasts," Curry said.

Once the paramedics strap on the Auto Pulse, it will automatically size up the patient to give customized 20 percent compressions. It then moves about three times as much blood through the body as typical compressions.



"This is the second set of hands or the device that's not going to get tired. It's going to give a perfect compression every time. your best medics, they get tired," said Lisa Fortunato, Territory Manager Zoll Medical.

Each auto pulse machine costs about $15,000 and the rescue squad has two. Last year's golf outing helped fund these ones but the goal is to get a machine in every ambulance, in turn, hopefully saving more lives.