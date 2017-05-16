Man Arrested After Marion County Deputies Seize Drugs and Stolen Handguns

Marion County deputies have arrested a second person after a drug raid at Monongah Heights Apartments in Fairmont.



Gary Boyce III, 29, was arrested after the Marion County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at the Monongah Heights Apartments.



On May 9, Deputies said they over seized four ounces of a substance believed to be heroin, over two ounces of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, seven handguns, four of which were determined to be stolen, more than $9,000 in cash.

Boyce III is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine.



Last week, deputies arrested Jami Sampson, 32, on the same charges.