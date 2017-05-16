Davis Medical Center Launches New App for Same Day Appointments

Davis Health System has unveiled the Davis SameDay app which will enable patients to easily connect to same day medical appointments.

The App, which is available to both Apple and Android mobile devices, offers quick, convenient access to the Davis Medical Center Patient Access Center to schedule appointments.

“We’re finding that healthcare consumers, like other consumers, are using their mobile devices for more services and products,” says Marketing and Development Vice President, Tracy Fath. “We wanted to provide something that was going to give folks the convenience and the easy accessibility to get an appointment.”

With the SameDay app calling before noon will guarantee you an appointment that day.

The app has features including directions to offices and physicians and a notes section to help remember what the doctor ordered to make appointments quick before and during.