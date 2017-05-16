Graduation Lock-In Keeps Students Safe

Like many other schools, Tygarts Valley High School will be celebrating graduation night with a lock-in.

In an effort to keep students our of trouble and safe from incidents, the senior class is working in partnership with local organizations to plan a safe event.

The local Lions Club helped to organize the event and students raised the funds for blow up equipment and auction items throughout the year.

“We just think that it’s a good safe alternative,” said Lions Club member Steve Currence. “It gives them a break at least a day or two after graduation.”

The Elkins/Randolph County YMCA will host the seniors and one guest. Activities will include swimming and a concert.