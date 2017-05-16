3 Men Arrested in Fairmont on Drug Charges

Fairmont Police arrested three men Monday on drug charges.



Officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic with a Florida license plate at approximately 9:48 p.m. The vehicle was stopped for crossing over the center line multiple times.

Dennis Broaden Jr., 20, of Toledo, OH, was driving the vehicle. Larry Hall-Granger, 22, of Detroit, MI, and Rahiym Hawkins, 25, of Clinton Township, MI, were passengers, police said.

During the stop, police said they could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and they requested additional backup.

Police then searched the vehicle and said they found a clear plastic bag containing black pepper and a hard-form substance resembling cocaine. The substance was field tested and came back positive for the presence of cocaine. Police said the cocaine weighed 78 grams. All three men also had a large amount of cash on their persons, according to police.

Broaden, Hawkins and Hall-Granger are each charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.