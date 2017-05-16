Greatest Show on the Rails Comes to Randolph County

The Greatest Show on the Rails is pulling into Randolph County.

The Railyard Restaurant in Elkins will host the Franks Family Music Band every Friday and Saturday for the summer season. Performers dress in costume and tell the history of the railroad through music.

“We’re really excited about this,” said band member Jeremy Wanless. “As far as we’re concerned, Elkins has always been home for just about all of us.”

The music show offers a virtual tour of the railroad and a station-to-station trip of the tracks.

For information on show times and ticket prices, visit the Greatest Show on the Rails website.