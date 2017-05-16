2 Arrested in Taylor County After Deputies Find Marijuana in Car

Two people were arrested in Taylor County on drug charges after deputies said they found marijuana, digital scales and baggies in a car where children were present.

Deputies said William Nelson Snavely Jr., 20, was traveling northbound on Route 119 at 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. The vehicle's offroad light bar was also turned on at this time.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside. Snavely had red glassy eyes and spoke with slurred speech, deputies said. Snavely told deputies he did not have a driver's license or vehicle registration. He added that he had a "roach" in the console and was smoking and driving, according to deputies.

Elizabeth Renee McCrobie, 20, was also in the vehicle and said she and her husband, Snavely, were both smoking marijuana while driving, according to deputies. Two children under the age of 16 were in the back seat of the vehicle, and one of them did not have a proper child restraint, deputies said.

Snavely then reached down to grab the roach but dropped it on the floor because his hands were shaking profusely, deputies said. Snavely told deputies he had 14 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, along with a scale.

Deputies said Snavely failed all three components of a field sobriety test and was later taken into custody. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver.

McCrobie later showed deputies a backpack in the car that contained approximately 30 grams of a green leafy substance said to be marijuana, several digital scales, approximately ten individually wrapped small baggies of a leafy green substance said to be marijuana, small baggies and small weights.

Deputies said Snavely also had approximately $400 in his wallet, and that Snavely told deputies he sells the baggies of marijuana for about $20 a gram. Snavely estimated that the marijuana he had in his vehicle would be worth about $500.

McCrobie also told deputies that Snavely sold marijuana.

A deputy on scene also changed the diaper of one of the children in the vehicle.

McCrobie was charged with child neglect.

Snavely was taken to Grafton City Hospital for a voluntary blood and urinalysis screening to determine the impairing substance, before being taken to the Taylor County Courthouse for processing. Test results are pending. McCrobie was later taken to the Taylor County Courthouse for processing.