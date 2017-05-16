Re-Test It Tuesday: True Touch

For the third installment of Re-Test It Tuesday, we enlisted the help of weekend anchor Melissa Murray and her cat, Owen, to see how the True Touch has held up! It's a five finger de-shedding glove that mimics the touch of your hand and worked flawlessly the first time!

"The tips are almost like a gel, so it feels good to him. It basically feels like you're petting him," said Murray.

Back in September, Owen loved the True Touch.

"He was purring when he was getting brushed, it picked up the hair really well," said Murray.

But would he feel the same way now? The answer is yes!

"This is clearly relaxing to him," said Murray.

That being said, there were a few minor issues.

"With that brush, it picks up a little bit less hair than a traditional brush. One thing I will say is, hair does get stuck in the glove a little bit, so that makes it - as you use it more, it's harder to get those hairs out, but if you use a lint brush, you can get most of it out. It's just over time, it can build up a little bit," said Murray.

But once the hair is removed, Murray said cleaning and maintenance is easy!

"But yeah, soap and water usually does the trick after that," said Murray.