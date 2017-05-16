FSU Prepares for 'Seussical the Musical Junior'

Dr. Seuss is a popular figure among many children and adults.



The Fairmont State University 'Academy for the Arts' is preparing for their most recent youth production, "Seussical the Musical Junior." The production includes kids from age 5 to 16.



Director Lakyn Arrick said one of the play's themes, a person is a person no matter how small, can be a beneficial one for audience members of all ages.

"And I think that's a really valuable lesson um for everyone to take away from this and to consider someone else's point of view. To consider folks that you maybe don't see everyday are people as well and they have thoughts and feelings," Arrick said.



See Suessical the musical junior starting May 18. With repeat performances throughout the weekend, admission is $5.