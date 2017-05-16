UPDATE: 1 Person Dead After House Fire in Monongalia County

UPDATE (5/16/17 at 4:15 p.m.):

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, after fire crews extinguished the house fire, they found a dead body inside the home. Officials are not releasing the name of the individual pending notification of family members.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning on the 1200 Block of Smithtown Road in Monongalia County.

911 officials say the call came in after 5:30 a.m. There is no word on if the residents were home at the time of the fire, however there are no injuries reported.

According to Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, the home is considered a total loss.

Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, Triune Halleck Volunteer Fire Department, Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Granville Volunteer Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire Association and Monongalia County EMS all responded to the scene.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is handling the investigation.