Fire Crews Respond to a House Fire in Monongalia County

Fire crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning on the 1200 Block of Smithtown Road in Monongalia County.

911 officials say the call came in after 5:30 a.m. There is no word on if the residents were home at the time of the fire, however there are no injuries reported.

According to Clinton Volunteer Fire Department the home is considered a total loss.

Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, Triune Halleck Volunteer Fire Department, Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Granville Volunteer Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire Association and Monongalia County EMS all responded to the scene.

State Fire Marshall is handling the investigation.