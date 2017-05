After advancing from the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region 2 bracket, West Virginia Wesleyan's next test is found north of the state border.

The Bobcats will travel to West Chester, Pa. this week for a best-of-three super regional series against West Chester. Here's the schedule:

Thursday, May 18: Game 1 (noon)

Friday, May 19: Game 2 (noon); Game 3 (if necessary, 2:30 p.m.)