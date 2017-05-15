Fairmont State's Bingaya Signs Pro Deal in Belgium

Matt Bingaya's basketball career didn't end in Sioux Falls, South Dakota when Fairmont State lost in the Division II national championship game.

The former All-America made a big announcement on Twitter Monday, saying he's going pro in Europe.



"Would like to say that I will be continuing my basketball career over seas [sic] for Hubo Limburg United in Belgium!" said Bingaya in the tweet.

After leading the Falcons in scoring as a senior, Bingaya will join a team that finished second last season in the Belgian Basketball Cup.

"During his period at Fairmont State, Matt was known as a very athletic, strong forward with excellent guard skills. Thanks to this frame he can score from anywhere on the field and he is very hard to defend," said the team in a statement. "We are convinced that Matt will have a great added value for the club and are very pleased with his coming."

Bingaya will join former Falcon Jamel Morris in Europe. Morris currently plays pro basketball in Italy.