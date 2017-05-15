Clarksburg In Sync Walk to Stop Drug Epidemic

The drug epidemic has knocked on the doors of many West Virginia homes, and Monday so did community members participating in the In-Sync Drug Awareness Walk.

Celebrate Recovery, Region 4 Tomorrow, the Children's Mobile Crisis Unit and the Harrison County Prevention Partnership were just some of the organizations represented at the walk.

Organizer Mendi Scott said ending the local drug problem has to be a community effort.

"There are plenty of resources for addicts and for loved ones. There's also the number for the tip line. If you see any illegal activity any drug activity please call. We have to all come together to fight the problem," Scott said.

One of the substance abuse treatment numbers you can call or text is 1-844-Help-4-WV (1-844-435-7498).