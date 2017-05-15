Christian Help Hosts Financial Education Class

Financial literacy can be tough to master.
On Monday evening Christian Help hosted the first of a four-week financial education class.
The class is free and sessions are held Mondays and Thursdays at Christian Help in Morgantown.
A branch manager from First United Bank and Trust will teach the course.
For information on how to sign up for the class visit the Christian Help website, here.
