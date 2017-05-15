Christian Help Hosts Financial Education Class - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Christian Help Hosts Financial Education Class

MORGANTOWN -

Financial literacy can be tough to master.

On Monday evening Christian Help hosted the first of a four-week financial education class.

The class is free and sessions are held Mondays and Thursdays at Christian Help in Morgantown.

A branch manager from First United Bank and Trust will teach the course.

For information on how to sign up for the class visit the Christian Help website, here

