Bariatric Equipment Becoming a Necessity at West Virginia Hospitals

When we talk about health in West Virginia, obesity is a problem that’s often mentioned.

“Obesity’s not a new problem,” said Jennifer Nestor, Vice President of Clinical Operations at Preston Memorial Hospital.

But it is a problem hospitals and healthcare providers are paying more attention to. Not just when they treat patients, but when they outfit their facilities.

“West Virginia has a 34 percent overweight population and a 33 percent obese population,” Nestor said. "That’s really high. A lot of other industrialized countries only have 10 or 15 percent.”

Preston Memorial Hospital has invested in special equipment for patients at its Bariatric Center of Excellence, which was a requirement to receive the distinction. It is one of very few critical access hospitals to achieve that rank.

“Can our equipment hold bariatric patients? Can our furniture hold bariatric patients? It needs to be safe and you need to be sensitive to people who are overweight or obese,” said Nestor. “It would be very embarrassing to sit in a chair and it break or to not be able to sit in a chair because it’s wide enough.”

Preston Memorial Hospital wants all patients, no matter what their weight, to feel comfortable coming and receiving care, rather than not coming at all. So the hospital has special chairs and wheelchairs.

“All of our furniture is labeled with a sticker that says E C and then a number so people without being obvious can see these stickers and they know that that is a piece of furniture that they’re safe to sit in,” said Nestor.

Back injuries are common in healthcare workers, so some equipment is designed for safety, such as hover mats that transfer patients without strain and exam tables that are lower to the floor.

“If you’re in a wheelchair sliding over to an exam table that sits about three feet off the floor you can’t really do that,” explained Nestor. “I wish one day we didn’t need all this bariatric equipment because it’s very hard on those patients to carry that amount of weight around.”

Nestor says the key to achieving that is prevention with diet and exercise. She encourages anyone struggling with obesity to see their doctor, so they can prevent further health problems such as higher rates of diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer.