Morgantown Man Faces Multiple Charges Including Armed Robbery and Grand Larceny

A Morgantown man is facing several charges after authorities said he was involved in multiple crimes including armed robbery, grand larceny and a breaking and entering.



Anthony Santiago, 19, and a juvenile female accomplice allegedly broke into and/or robbed multiple businesses over the course of several days, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department said.



On May 10, the pair is said to have broken into Lakeview Resort and Conference Center and the Burger King off I-68 at Exit 10. Then, they allegedly stole a vehicle from Cheat Lake Park on Morgan's Run Road in Cheat Lake, according to a press release.

Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at the BFS Foods in Cheat Lake on May 13. On May 14, deputies responded to another reported armed robbery the Circle K on Point Marion Road. Shortly after, Preston County deputies responded to another reported armed robbery at the Little Sandy Convenience Store in Bruceton Mills, official said.



Authorities said Santiago led Preston County deputies on a high-speed chase which led to the pair crashing the vehicle in Maryland and fleeing on foot. A joint investigation was conducted by Monongalia County and Preston County Deputies. The suspects were able to make their way back to Monongalia County, where they were found and arrested in a wooded area off of Morgans Run Road, according to a press release.

Santiago and the juvenile are each charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of breaking and entering and three counts of grand larceny. Santiago was taken to the North Central Regional Jail to await arraignment. The juvenile female was taken to a juvenile facility until further court action, officials said.

Anyone who may have additional information related to these crimes is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 304-291-7218 or 304-291-7260.