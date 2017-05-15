Morgantown Man Faces Multiple Charges Including 3 Armed Robberies

A Morgantown man faces a multiple of charges after authorities said he was involved in three armed robberies, a vehicle pursuit and a breaking and entering.



Over the weekend, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department said Anthony Santiago, 19, and a juvenile female accomplice robbed the BFS Foods in Cheat Lake, the Circle K on Point Marion Road and the Little Sandy Convenience Store in Bruceton Mills.

Authorities said Santiago led Preston County Deputies on a high-speed chase which led to the pair crashing their car in Maryland and running away.

Santiago and the juvenile are each charged with armed robbery, breaking and entering and grand larceny.