Dominion Hope Changes Name to Dominion Energy West Virginia

Dominion Hope has changed its name to Dominion Energy West Virginia, according to a press release.

“While our name may be changing, what is not changing is our commitment to safety, customer service and our communities,” said Jeff Murphy, Dominion Energy West Virginia, vice president and general manager. “Our 200 employees remain dedicated to meeting the needs of our 115,000 customers and others who depend on us. This new name reflects that dedication. Energy is at the core of our modern life.”

Dominion started doing business Monday, May 15 under the new name after a May 10 shareholder vote transformed the name of the company's corporate parent from Dominion Resources, Inc., to Dominion Energy, Inc.

According to a press release, Dominion Energy West Virginia joins other local electric and natural gas utilities as well as many other businesses in unifying under the Dominion Energy name.

Changes to company bills, building signage, trucks, employee uniforms and other identifying marks will occur in upcoming months, according to a press release. The company also launched its new logo Monday. The logo had not been modified since 2000, according to a press release.

Dominion added that its old website address will re-direct to its new site DominionEnergy.com.