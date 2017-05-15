Lewis County Commission Honors Emergency Responders

The Lewis County Commission is honoring emergency responders this week.

The commission declared this week to be Law Enforcement Appreciation Week and Emergency Services Appreciation Week.

Commission President Pat Boyle said the county has a lot of reasons to thank those crews.

"Sheriff Adam Gissy and his deputies are just doing a fabulous job. The guys in the school system, the gentlemen that are on patrol here in the community, and as well as the people, the clerical workers that are in the sheriff's office, they do a wonderful job for the community and everything else.

Boyle said the work emergency crews do is also deserving of recognition since it's more dangerous than ever before.