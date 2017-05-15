Walk-n-Roll Fundraiser Hopes to Bring Community Together for SMA Awareness

On Saturday, May 20 a special event is raising awareness for spinal muscular atrophy. The 2nd annual West Virginia Cure SMA Walk-n-Roll hopes to bring together families of the children with the disease and the entire community is invited.

"Kids are getting their treatments now and that's why it's so important,” said Caressa Delaney, one of the event organizers. “We are getting somewhere with this.

SMA weakens the muscles causing mobility and respiratory issues and is the number one genetic cause of death in infants. In 2016 the FDA approved spinraza, the first ever treatment for the disease.

With treatment children like 2-year-old Winnie Stanley, who was diagnosed when she was 18 months old, are getting better.

"She was having trouble sitting up, especially at the end of the night, but now she sits up really well all day long,” said Winnie’s father Logan Stanley. “She can hold her head up all day long too.”

“Towards the beginning she would fatigue and it would kind of fall down and now that's not even an issue we’ve seen at all,” added Winnie’s mother Ann Stanley.

Winnie is now also eating and sleeping better and can stand on her own while leaning on something for around five minutes.

She and other children with SMA and their families are fundraising for the Walk-n-Roll, which will begin with registration at 9:00 a.m. at the Edith B. Barill Riverfront Park and Trail in Star City.

"When you're raising funds and you're not a part of the SMA community, you don't have anyone affected by it you can actually see it when you come to the event. You can see what SMA does,” said Delaney.

Delaney started the event last year to help families of children with the disease, even though she hasn’t been personally affected by it. She told 12 News that there is a test that can be done in parents prior to having children, to see if either of them is a carrier.

“If they are a genetic carrier, then their partner would be tested because both partners have to be carriers in order to pass the gene along,” she explained. “Awareness is really important.”

In addition to the one mile walk, there will also be live music, games and a raffle. The event doesn’t just raise funds, it also gives SMA families a chance to meet and spend time together.

Last year the Walk-n-Roll raised nearly $14,000 for Cure SMA, and this year they’ve increased the goal to $15,000. All the money will go towards funding treatments and research for a cure.

"Cure SMA is great,” Logan Stanley said. “When Winnie got diagnosed, the next day they shipped us a giant box with all these toys that were suited for her. They fund the research. “We have this treatment and it's great that she's getting this treatment, but we don't want her to have to do this every four months for the rest of her life. There's going to be a more effective treatment and then eventually a cure.”

To learn more about the Walk-N-Roll or make a donation, visit their website by clicking here.

For more information about SMA, visit curesma.org.