WVWC Establishes Partnership With Stonewall Hospital - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WVWC Establishes Partnership With Stonewall Hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Alex Hines, Lewis, Gilmer, Barbour and Randolph County Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BUCKHANNON -

West Virginia Wesleyan College has partnered with a local hospital to help train its nurses to a higher degree.

The new partnership will make it easier for nurses at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston to continue their education and receive higher-level training in their field.

Hospital staff advise the nursing program at Wesleyan, and staff at the college said there's a need for qualified nurses at hospitals nationwide.

"We share concerns about educating new nurses, helping them staff their hospital with qualified persons.  It is really a challenge right now.  There is not enough nurses to go around," said Dr. Susan Leight, director of the college's School of Nursing.

Leight said there's a lot of growth in the health care industry, especially here in West Virginia.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.