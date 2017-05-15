WVWC Establishes Partnership With Stonewall Hospital

West Virginia Wesleyan College has partnered with a local hospital to help train its nurses to a higher degree.

The new partnership will make it easier for nurses at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston to continue their education and receive higher-level training in their field.

Hospital staff advise the nursing program at Wesleyan, and staff at the college said there's a need for qualified nurses at hospitals nationwide.

"We share concerns about educating new nurses, helping them staff their hospital with qualified persons. It is really a challenge right now. There is not enough nurses to go around," said Dr. Susan Leight, director of the college's School of Nursing.

Leight said there's a lot of growth in the health care industry, especially here in West Virginia.