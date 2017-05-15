Bridgeport Police Investigate Alleged Armed Robbery - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bridgeport Police Investigate Alleged Armed Robbery

By Elayna Conard, Harrison, Ritchie, and Doddridge County Reporter
The Bridgeport Police Department are investigating an alleged robbery from the weekend.

Police said they received a call around 10 a.m. Sunday morning about an alleged robbery at the Rt. 50 Lounge. The lounge is located on the Main Street Corridor near Go-Mart in Bridgeport.

Police said that the suspect came in to the lounge carrying a firearm and demanding money.

The police are still investigating the alleged robbery.

No one was hurt in the incident.

