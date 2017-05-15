Bridgeport Police Investigate Alleged Armed Robbery

The Bridgeport Police Department are investigating an alleged robbery from the weekend.
Police said they received a call around 10 a.m. Sunday morning about an alleged robbery at the Rt. 50 Lounge. The lounge is located on the Main Street Corridor near Go-Mart in Bridgeport.
Police said that the suspect came in to the lounge carrying a firearm and demanding money.
The police are still investigating the alleged robbery.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.