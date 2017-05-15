Community Conversation Set for Tuesday Evening

The Harrison County Prevention Partnership hosts another Community Conversation Tuesday evening.
This will be the sixth event.
Each conversation focuses on connecting people with resources for drug and alcohol addiction while also providing networking opportunities for professionals in the field.
Tuesday evening's conversation is the first of its kind.
The discussion will be directed towards adolescents, their parents, and teachers.
"Well I feel like this is our most important Community Conversation thus far because it is focusing on students grades sixth through twelve and their families. Its also for youth groups, youth leaders, coaches, and grandparents." said Ellen Condron, organizer of the event.
The Community Conversation will be Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport.
