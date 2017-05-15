Bridgeport to Hold 'Meet the Candidates' Event

Changes are coming to Bridgeport. With the upcoming city election in June, one event is helping residents get to know the candidates running for city council and mayor.
Tuesday evening is Bridgeport's Meet the Candidates.
It is at the Benedum Civic Center and the woman's club will be facilitating the event.
Meet the Candidates starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Clarksburg Studio
